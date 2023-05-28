Rana wants private sector to encourage all games

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Judo Federation Chairman Col (R) Shujaat Ali Rana believes other sports needed same type of attention given to cricket saying the private sector should aid in encouraging and promoting other games as well.

"There is no lack of judo talent at the grass root level and in educational institutions in the country, but there was need to provide resources and facilities to the athletes," he told APP.

Speaking about the talent that came to fore in ongoing National Games at Quetta, he said a total of twelve teams from across the country were featuring in the judo extravaganza of the Games.

The teams included Railways, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force, Wapda, Police, Higher education Commission, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

To a question, Rana said upcoming budding talented players were expected to emerge in the Judo event at the National Games and Pakistan Judo Federation would make all-out efforts in the upbringing and encouragement of the said talent.

He said previously judo players have won many medals at the international level for the country.

"No sport in any country can develop without the patronage of the government, sponsors and private sector. Therefore all stakeholders should focus on all sports just like the consideration given to cricket as to develop and promote other games as well," he said.

