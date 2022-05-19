UrduPoint.com

Rangers And Eintracht Frankfurt Go To Penalties In Europa League Final

Muhammad Rameez Published May 19, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt go to penalties in Europa League final

Seville, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt went to penalties in Wednesday's Europa League final in Seville after the match finished 1-1 at the end of extra time.

Nigerian international Joe Aribo gave the Scottish side the lead in the 57th minute but Rafael Borre converted from close range to bring Frankfurt level midway through the second half at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium.

Rangers are looking to become the first Scottish winners of a European trophy since 1983, while Frankfurt are aiming to lift their first piece of silverware in Europe since the 1980 UEFA Cup.

