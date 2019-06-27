Rangers announced the signing of midfielder Joe Aribo from Charlton as their seventh capture of the transfer window on Thursday as Steven Gerrard attempts to stop Celtic winning a record-equalling ninth straight Scottish Premiership title

"The highly rated 22-year-old, who had options to move elsewhere, has made the decision to join the Gers on a four-year-deal," Rangers said in a statement.

Aribo, who was out of contract, had been touted for a move to the Premier League or Bundesliga after scoring 10 goals as Charlton were promoted back to the Championship last season.

"There were a lot of clubs in for Joe around Europe, in the Premier League and the Championship. There was a lot of interest in him but for me it's just another top player joining Rangers," said Gerrard.

"He's mobile, dynamic, can burst past a player and create and score goals. There is room for him to develop but he'll give us something we've not got in the midfield department."Rangers have already added Sheyi Ojo on loan from Liverpool plus Steven Davis, Jordan Jones, Jake Hastie, George Edmundson and Greg Stewart to the squad that finished nine points adrift of Celtic last season.