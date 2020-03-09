Rangers' Calhoun suffers broken jaw after being hit by fastball

Los Angeles, March 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun suffered a fractured jaw Sunday after being hit in the mouth by a 95-mph fastball during a Major League Baseball pre-season game.

The 25-year-old American was batting in the bottom of the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in suburban Phoenix when he was hit on the right side of his mouth with a pitch thrown by 23-year-old Mexican left-hander Julio Urias.

Calhoun fell to the ground instantly on his back and stayed down for about 10 minutes as Rangers trainer Matt Lucero treated him before he was driven off the field in an equipment cart.

Calhoun, who did not lose consciousness, was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital in Phoenix for further examination and treatment.

The Rangers, who defeated the Dodgers 9-8, announced after the game that a CT scan and examination revealed a fractured jaw and further evaluation is expected on Monday.

"I felt so bad for him because he wasn't saying anything and you could tell he was hurting," said Calhoun's Texas teammate Joey Gallo in a posting on the MLB website.

"It's tough because I'm really close with Willie. He's one of my best friends, so to see that happen and him go down like that, it was really tough. I just tried to be there for him and make sure he knew we were all around him and trying to help him and just praying that he's OK.

"It was tough to play after that." Rangers manager Chris Woodward drove to the hospital to be with Calhoun, leaving bench coach Don Wakamatsu to guide Texas for the remainder of the game.

Calhoun was taken by the Dodgers in the fourth round of the 2015 MLB Draft and was among the players traded to Texas in 2017 in a deal that brought Japanese pitcher Yu Darvish to the Dodgers.

- 'I kept praying for him'- Urias, who asked Rangers players for Calhoun's phone number and was given it, was upset at the incident, having been a prior teammate of Calhoun on the Dodgers' top development team.

"We've known each other since we were in the minor leagues together," Urías said. "He was always one of the teammates I had a good relationship with.

"In the second inning, I really had a hard time and I didn't feel like myself out there. I've never been in a situation like that. It was really hard. I just really didn't feel like it was me out there.

"I kept praying for him. He was in my thoughts." Calhourn batted .269 with 21 home runs and 48 runs batted in over 83 games for the Rangers last season after hitting two homers and driving in 11 runs over 35 games for Texas in 2018, when he went .222 at the plate.

The Rangers had Calhoun slotted into the starting leftfielder role with a chance to become a regular starter for the first time in his career, but he might be looking at a lengthy absence now.

"It's never good, especially where he was with as a player, all the hard work he has put in, especially the past few years," Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus said. "To have that happen, it's a big setback for the team. But it's a scary moment, whether it's your teammate or the other team."