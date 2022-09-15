UrduPoint.com

Rangers Defy UEFA, But Defeated By Napoli

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 15, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Glasgow, Sept 15(APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Rangers defied UEFA by playing "God save the King" before being undone by a red card to James Sands in a 3-0 defeat to Napoli at Ibrox on Wednesday.

The Scottish club ignored a decision by European football's governing body to reject their request to use the national anthem ahead of kick-off as the late Queen Elizabeth 11 was honoured by a giant fans' display.

However, Rangers' return to the Champions League after a 12-year absence is quickly turning into a nightmare on the field as a week on from losing their opening group game 4-0 to Ajax, Napoli ran riot against 10 men in the second half.

The game turned 10 minutes into the second period when USA international Sands was shown a second yellow card for hauling down Giovanni Simeone inside the area.

Remarkably, Rangers' 40-year-old goalkeeper Allan McGregor saved two Piotr Zielinski penalties after a retake was ordered for encroachment when Matteo Politano swept home the rebound from the first spot-kick.

Politano himself took charge and made no mistake when Napoli were awarded a third penalty 22 minutes from time for handball by Borna Barisic.

As Rangers then pushed for a route back into the game, the impressive Italians opened them up to back up their 4-1 win over Liverpool last week.

A slick team move teed up Giacomo Raspadori to slot into the far corner before Tanguy Ndombele pounced on an error by Glen Kamara to round off the scoring.

