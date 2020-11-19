UrduPoint.com
Rangers Duo Hit With Seven-game Bans Over Virus Breach

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 08:56 PM

Rangers duo Jordan Jones and George Edmundson have been hit with seven-match suspensions after breaching Scotland's coronavirus rules

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Rangers duo Jordan Jones and George Edmundson have been hit with seven-match suspensions after breaching Scotland's coronavirus rules.

Northern Ireland winger Jones, 26, and English defender Edmundson, 23, broke strict government guidelines when they attended an indoor house party earlier in November.

They had already been given seperate two-week suspensions by the Scottish Premier League leaders.

Jones and Edmundson were also issued with fixed penalties by police officers called to break up the gathering in Glasgow.

Now the Scottish Football Association has also taken action by charging the pair over the incident.

The seven-match bans mean Jones and Edmundson, who are not in Rangers' Europa League squad, will not be free to return to domestic action for Steven Gerrard's team until the December 30 clash with St Mirren.

The party took place just hours after Rangers had beaten Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on November 1.

Neither player was involved in the game but they were both due to report to training the following day.

However, they were ordered to stay away from the club's training ground after Ibrox bosses were informed of the illegal gathering.

Under Scottish Government rules at the time, residents of Glasgow were prohibited from socialising inside homes with those from another household.

Officers called out to break up the party discovered the Rangers duo and a number of other revellers inside the residential flat.

Gerrard later told the duo that they had "badly let down their team-mates and the supporters of the club" with their actions, while Jones was left out of the Northern Ireland squad for last week's Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia.

