UrduPoint.com

Rangers Organize Football Match In Connection With Independence Day

Muhammad Rameez 1 hour ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 11:36 PM

Rangers organize football match in connection with Independence Day

Pakistan Rangers Sindh Friday organized a football match in connection with the festivities of Independence Day

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh Friday organized a football match in connection with the festivities of Independence Day.

The football match was organized at Baba Island Football Ground, said a news release.

Match was played between Baba and Shams Island teams and was won by Shams Island team. Director General Rangers Major General Iftikhar Hassan was the chief guest on the occasion.

DG Rangers speaking on the occasion said our ancestor had rendered great sacrifices for independence of Pakistan and as a nation it is our collective responsibility to play our positive roles for the progress and prosperity of the country.

In this connection, he said, the law enforcement agencies were playing their vital role for maintenance of peace and elimination of crimes.

At the conclusion of ceremony, awards and medals were distributed among the players of winner and runner up teams.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Football Rangers Progress Independence

Recent Stories

Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

30 minutes ago
 FBR starts operation against unregistered units

FBR starts operation against unregistered units

31 minutes ago
 French Constitutional Court Backs Anti-Separatism ..

French Constitutional Court Backs Anti-Separatism Bill

31 minutes ago
 Military Base Near US Capitol on Lockdown After 'P ..

Military Base Near US Capitol on Lockdown After 'Potential Armed' Person Reporte ..

31 minutes ago
 Man shot dead his wife over domestic issue

Man shot dead his wife over domestic issue

40 minutes ago
 Japanese envoy congratulates Pakistanis on 75th In ..

Japanese envoy congratulates Pakistanis on 75th Independence Day

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.