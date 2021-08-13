Rangers organize football match in connection with Independence Day

Pakistan Rangers Sindh Friday organized a football match in connection with the festivities of Independence Day

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh Friday organized a football match in connection with the festivities of Independence Day.

The football match was organized at Baba Island Football Ground, said a news release.

Match was played between Baba and Shams Island teams and was won by Shams Island team. Director General Rangers Major General Iftikhar Hassan was the chief guest on the occasion.

DG Rangers speaking on the occasion said our ancestor had rendered great sacrifices for independence of Pakistan and as a nation it is our collective responsibility to play our positive roles for the progress and prosperity of the country.

In this connection, he said, the law enforcement agencies were playing their vital role for maintenance of peace and elimination of crimes.

At the conclusion of ceremony, awards and medals were distributed among the players of winner and runner up teams.