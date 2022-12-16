UrduPoint.com

Rangers Recover Against Hibs As Beale Makes Winning Start

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 16, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Rangers recover against Hibs as Beale makes winning start

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Rangers' first competitive match under new manager Michael Beale ended in victory as they twice came from behind to beat Hibernian 3-2 at Ibrox on Thursday.

Alfredo Morelos's goal shortly after the hour mark sealed a win that left Rangers six points behind leaders and arch-rivals Celtic, with the reigning Scottish Premiership champions in action away to Aberdeen on Saturday.

Hibs defender Ryan Porteous -- linked with a move to Rangers -- broke the deadlock just eight minutes in with a header from a corner.

Fashion Sakala drew Rangers level in the 15th minute only for Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet to regain the lead for the Edinburgh club moments later.

Ryan Jack, however, drew Rangers level in the 58th minute, and four minutes afterwards Morelos tapped in the winner.

"We had a nice chat at half-time and said to take the emotion out the game and play the game for what it was," Beale told the BBC.

He added: "The reality that hit me tonight is there's a lot of anxiety to get through, but the character of the team is good and we dominated in the second half and we deserved to win the game." Beale spent three years at Rangers as a member of Steven Gerrard's coaching team and then followed the Liverpool great to Aston Villa.

He then took charge of English Championship club Queens Park Rangers for just 22 games before, controversially, returning to Glasgow after Giovanni van Bronckhorst was sacked.

Hibs went ahead when Porteous powered in a header from six yards out after getting on the end of Joe Newell's inswinging corner.

Porteous almost doubled the lead with a shot from 16 yards that just cleared the crossbar.

But Rangers equalised when Ryan Kent squared to Sakala inside the box, with the forward's low drive beating Hibs goalkeeper David Marshall.

Gers fans were still celebrating that goal when Nisbet raced on to a Marijan Cabraja pass before unleashing a powerful shot high past Allan McGregor to restore Hibs' lead.

The hosts were indebted to veteran keeper McGregor when he saved well with his legs to deny Elie Youan a goal shortly before half-time.

An improved Rangers capitalised on McGregor's good work when, following a flick on from a corner by Malik Tillman, he scored from close range.

Minutes later, Tillman turned provider again, his clever run into the box and cut-back giving Morelos a simple finish from four yards before an increasingly assured Rangers saw out the game.

