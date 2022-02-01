UrduPoint.com

Rangers Seal Shock Swoop For Ramsey From Juventus

Muhammad Rameez Published February 01, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Rangers seal shock swoop for Ramsey from Juventus

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Rangers bolstered their bid to retain the Scottish Premiership with the loan signing of Aaron Ramsey on Monday from Juventus on loan until the end of the season.

The Welsh international was out-of-favour in Turin having played just 112 minutes this season.

Juventus were keen to get some of the 31-year-old's wages off the books and Rangers will reportedly pay around £2 million ($2.7 million) to take him to Glasgow.

Ramsey could be handed a baptism of fire away to Celtic in the Old Firm derby on Wednesday.

"I am really pleased to be joining a club like Rangers, where there is so much to look forward to between now and May," said Ramsey.

"I had a number of offers on the table, but none matched the magnitude of this club, with European football and the chance to play in front of 50,000 fans every other week.

"I have had some fantastic conversations with the manager and (sporting director) Ross Wilson, and I'm really looking forward to working with both of them, and to meeting the supporters." Giovanni van Bronckhorst's men hold a two-point lead over their local rivals at the top of the table.

Ramsey joined Juventus on a free transfer from Arsenal in 2019.

He won one Serie A title, but struggled for form and fitness at club level despite continuing to shine for Wales on the international stage.

Rangers earlier announced the signing of 20-year-old Polish right-back Mateusz Zukowski from Lechia Gdansk to replace Nathan Patterson who joined Everton earlier this month.

Related Topics

Football Loan Fire Rangers Derby Turin Gdansk Van Glasgow Lead Wales May 2019 From Top Arsenal Juventus Million

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Has No Plans to Visit China For Winter O ..

Zelenskyy Has No Plans to Visit China For Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony - Spo ..

8 hours ago
 PTI govt making efforts for judicial, police refor ..

PTI govt making efforts for judicial, police reforms: Ali Muhammad Khan

8 hours ago
 Shafqat Mehmood terms few years not enough to impr ..

Shafqat Mehmood terms few years not enough to improve system

8 hours ago
 UK youth return to insecure jobs after pandemic: s ..

UK youth return to insecure jobs after pandemic: study

8 hours ago
 Germany arrests two suspects in double police kill ..

Germany arrests two suspects in double police killing

8 hours ago
 IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Jheh ..

IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Jhehlum

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>