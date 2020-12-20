Rangers strike late to extend lead to 16 points

Rangers needed a late comeback to beat Motherwell 3-1 and stretch their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to 16 points

Steven Gerrard's men suffered their first defeat of the season as they were knocked out of the League Cup by St Mirren in midweek.

And the hosts did not start well at Ibrox as Callum Lang converted Stephen O'Donnell's cross from close range just six minutes in to give Motherwell a shock lead.

Rangers battled to force their way back into the game, but did not level until 17 minutes from time when Kemar Roofe swept home a loose ball inside the area.

Substitute Cedric Itten then gave Rangers the lead from Ianis Hagi's corner eight minutes from time, before Roofe struck again four minutes into added time.

Victory stretches Rangers' lead over Celtic, who have three games in hand on the leaders and are not in league action this weekend due to their Scottish Cup final against Hearts on Sunday.

"Really proud and pleased with how we reacted from going a goal down," said Gerrard. "We were relentless in finding a way back into the game.

"We knew if we got one, it would have a mental effect on Motherwell and it did." Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell was sacked after his side lost 2-0 at home to Hamilton to fall four points off safety at the bottom.

Third-placed Hibs missed the chance to move above Celtic into second as they were held 1-1 at home by Dundee United after Luke Bolton's injury-time equaliser for the visitors.

St Mirren's fine week continued as they staged another late fightback to beat 10-man St Johnstone 3-2.