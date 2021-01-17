UrduPoint.com
Rangers Winning Run Ended By Motherwell Draw

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 08:20 PM

Rangers winning run ended by Motherwell draw

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Rangers extended their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to 21 points, but saw their 15-match winning streak come to an end as Motherwell moved off the bottom thanks to a 1-1 draw at Fir Park.

Steven Gerrard's men were looking to match a post-war club record for consecutive league wins, but needed Cedric Itten's equaliser 17 minutes from time to avoid a first league defeat of the season.

Rangers remain very much on course for a first top-flight title since the club fell into liquidation nine years ago despite Celtic having three games in hand on the leaders.

The point will mean a lot more to Motherwell, who eased their fears of going down in new manager Graham Alexander's home debut.

Devante Cole, son of former Manchester United striker Andy Cole, opened the scoring for the Steelmen on 21 minutes when he met Tony Watt's low cross.

Rangers were dominant in possession, but struggled to break the hosts down.

Cole proved his worth at the other end too with a goal line clearance from Connor Goldson's header early in the second-half.

All four of Itten's league goals for Rangers have now come against Motherwell as the Swiss striker came off the bench to head home Borna Barisic's teasing cross.

Another of Gerrard's substitutes, Jermain Defoe, could have snatched the victory in stoppage time but placed his shot too close to Liam Kelly.

A point edges Motherwell above Lanarkshire rivals Hamilton into second bottom.

