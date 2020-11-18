Rangoonwala, MS United enter into semi-final of Master CT 20 Color Kit Cricket League Seassion-2

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The Rangoonwala and MS United moved into the semi final of the Master CT 20 Color Kit cricket League Seassion-2 after defeating their opponents in the Quarter finals played at RLCA ground the other day.

In the first Quarter Final Rangoonwala defeated KL Panthers by 5 runs.

Rangoonwala 181/7 in 20 overs. Rehan Tanoli made 67 runs with 8 fours and 2 sixes, Fazal Subhan 62 runs with 6 fours and 3 sixes and Muhammad Asad scored 20 runs with 4 boundaries.

The KL Panthers 176 all out in 20 overs. Wasif Khattak scored 57 runs with the help of six boundaries and 3 sixes, Nabel Khalid 32 runs with 4 boundaries and 1 six, Zohaib Khan 31 runs with 3 fours and 2 sixes.

Bilal Manzoor 2/21, Fawad Khan 2/23, Mohammad Asad 2/30.

Mohammad Asad was declared Man of the Match.

In the 2nd Quarter Final MS United beat Mahad sports by 4 wickets. Mahad Sports 157/7 in 20 overs. Lal Kumar 56 with 7 fours and 2 sixes, Haris Khanzada 29 runs with 4 boundaries and 1 six, Fahad Meher remained not out on 15 runs.

MS United 158/6 in 18.1 overs. Babar Agha made 41 runs with 5 fours and 1 six, Daniyal Liaquat 25 runs with 3 boundaries, Sohail Khan 25 with 4 boundaries.

Usama Basharat was declared Man of the Match.