Rania, Hadia, Manahil & Sadia enter into semi-final in U17 Girls Squash

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Top seeded Rania Qazi, second seeded Sadia Zahoor, third seeded Hadia Farman, and fourth seeded Manahil Aqeel entered into the semi-finals of the ongoing Khyber Pakistan U17 Age Group Junior Squash Championship being played here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Monday.

Former World Champion Qamar Zaman, Director Blue Tone Squash academy, former World No. 13 Mansoor Zaman and former World No. 10 coach Amjad Khan also witnessed the matches.

Besides the girls U17 category, the Championship is also carrying U9, U11, U13 wherein players of the various categories also reached the semi-finals through their respective matches.

In the Girls category U17, Rania Qazi defeated Mashal Khan in straight sets, the score was 11-3, 11-3 and 11-6 as Rania Qazi fully dominated the proceedings and did not allow her rival to play with free hands.

In the other quarter-finals matches Hadia Farman recorded victory against Alishba Niaz in a thrilling four sets match and reached the semi-final. Hadia Farman won the first set by 11-9 but failed to click in the second won by Alishba Niaz at 5-11. After 1-1, Hadia Farman managed her position according to the situation and marched into victory in the remaining two sets by 11-9 and 13-11. Alishba gave tough resistance to Hadia Farman wherein both stretched to 13-11 by leveling the set at 5-5, 6-6, 7-7, 8-8, 9-9, 10-10 and 11-all.

In the third quarter-final Manahil Aqeel overpowered Maleeha Shah in straight sets, the score was 11-4, 11-9 and 11-5.

Manahil and Maleeha Shah played well and gave each other a tough fight before Manahil Aqeel marched into victory.

The second seeded Sadia Zahoor beat Hiba Imtiaz by 3-0, the score was 11-6, 11-6 and 11-5. Sadia Zahoor has full control over her drops and accurate nick shorts while Hiba was unable to respond well and thus Sadia Zahoor won the match by 3-0 and moved to the semi-finals.

In the U11 category Abdur Rehman, Aryan to clash in KP Junior Squash final. In the boys U11 quarter-finals Abdur Rehman Riaz defeated Haroon Afridi by 11-7 11-8 and 11-2 in a one-sided affair.

In the second quarter-final, Aryan Ahmad defeated Ahmad Shah Jahan by 11-8, 5-11, 11-5, and 11-2. Ahmad Shah Jahan fully dominated the match and despite losing the second set, overall managed his position to march into victory.

Anas Rafy eliminated Zubair Riaz by 3-0, the score was 11-2, 11-6 and 11-4, Fahad Arif defeated Muhammad Hussain Bakhish in a thrilling four sets battle, the score was 6-11, 11-8, 14-12 and 11-7.

In the U13 category quarter-finals Danish Sikandar beat Ayyan Mehboob 11-3, 11-5, 11-9, Sudais Nazir defeated Muhammad Yahya by 11-4, 11-6 and 11-4, Ahmad Safwan Gul beat Ahmad Ali Naz in another thrilling match, the score was 11-9, 11-8, 4-11, and 13-11 while in the last quarter-final Malik Muhammad recorded victory against Arman Ali by 11-3, 11-5, 7-11 and 11-8.