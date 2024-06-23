Rania, Nimra of Hazara Region to play in Asian Junior Women Squash

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Two of the promising and upcoming new squash stars from Hazara Region Rania Qazi and Nimra Rehman have been selected in the Pakistan squash to participate in the forthcoming Asian Junior Squash Championship to be played in Islamabad from Jun 24, 2024.

Both Rania Qazi and Nimra Rehman represented Hazara Region in the recently concluded U23 Regional Games held in Peshawar and they got silver medals for Hazara region by giving outstanding performances.

Just recently Rania Qazi also got a gold medal in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior U17 Women Squash Championship played at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex by defeating top seeded Manahil Aqeel in the final in a thrilling 3-2 battle.

It is a big honor for Hazara Region squash, said Regional sports Officer Ahmad Zaman while talking to APP on phone from Haripur. He said the aim and objective of the U23 Inter-Region Games was to spot out new talent and thanks to Almighty Allah new entrant two squash players from Abbottabad showed tremendous performance against a strong Peshawar team besides winning KP Women Junior Squash Championship.

He also appreciated the Hazara District Squash Association for their untiring efforts in providing competitive exposures to the players. Former Director Sports and himself a squash player, Tariq Mehmood on this occasion also appreciated both Rania Qazi and Nimra Rehman who are going to participate in the Asian Junior Squash Championship.

Tariq Mehmood on this occasion said that Rania Qazi is the current U17 KP and Nimra Rehman in U15 KP Champions, which is certainly a proud moment for the players and people of Hazara Region. He said PAF is looking after the Jansher Khan Squash Complex which is a well maintained squash court where a lot of boys and girls are training squash.

Pakistan Squash Federation selected both the players for the Asian Junior Women's Squash Championship held in Islamabad. Syed Abrar Shah Vice President, Qasim Khan Director Jansher Khan Squash Abbottabad Shakir Hafeez Squash Management Committee have congratulated both Rania and Nimra Rehman and expressed the hope that they would perform well in the event.