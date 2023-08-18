Open Menu

Rania Qazi Wins Azadi Cup Squash Title In Abbottabad

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 18, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Rania Qazi wins Azadi Cup Squash title in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) ::Promising rising star Rania Qazi clinched the trophy of the Independence Day Squash in Jansher Khan Squash Complex played under the aegis of Regional sports Officer Abbottabad with the collaboration of District Squash Association on Friday.

Azadi Cup Squash Championship played in three categories organized U13, U15 and Senior Veteran categories. In the final of the Girls singles Rania Qazi defeating Nimra Rehman in the final, the score was 11-9, 6-11, 11-8 and 11-9, in the U13 category Ryan defeated Anas by 3-2, the score was 11-6, 7-11, 10-12, 11-9 and 11-7 while in the Under-15 final Rohan recorded victory against Ismail in the final. The score was 11-9, 12-10 and 12-10.

In the men's final, Dr. Shakir Hafeez defeated Sulaiman. The score was 7-11, 9-11, 12-10, 13-11 and 11-7.

Dr. Hafeez lost the first two sets, but Suleiman staged a strong comeback and defeated his strong rival in a five sets battle.

Known businessman Amjad Quddus distributed prizes among the players. He said that providing positive activities to the youth was the need of the time and fitness was important in squash.

He said that the new talent should focus on the game with hard work and dedication, and then there is no reason why Pakistan's flag in squash should once again be raised at the world level.

On this occasion, Regional Support Officer Hazara Ahmed Zaman, former DG Sports Tariq Mehmood also spoke, while Secretary Squash Association Abbottabad Syed Abrar Shah welcomed the guests along with other personalities including Sardar Arif Nasir, Mahmood Shaukat Hussain, Muswal Rehman, and Tahir Naqash Malik.

Related Topics

Pakistan Squash World Sports Abbottabad Nasir Independence

Recent Stories

2nd edition of Liwa Date Festival and Auction to s ..

2nd edition of Liwa Date Festival and Auction to start on September 21

12 minutes ago
 Justice Shah wants full court hearing on plea agai ..

Justice Shah wants full court hearing on plea against NAB amendments

46 minutes ago
 Dubai Police: Over 136K volunteering hours in firs ..

Dubai Police: Over 136K volunteering hours in first half of this Year

1 hour ago
 Hassan Ali faces tournament exit due to finger inj ..

Hassan Ali faces tournament exit due to finger injury

2 hours ago
 Emirati investments in Ethiopia totalled US$2.9 bi ..

Emirati investments in Ethiopia totalled US$2.9 billion at end of 2022: Thani Al ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai’s International Humanitarian City holds ga ..

Dubai’s International Humanitarian City holds gathering to mark World Humanita ..

2 hours ago
UAE a key player in supporting international human ..

UAE a key player in supporting international humanitarian action: Hamdan bin Zay ..

2 hours ago
 Rulers of Ajman and UAQ perform funeral prayers on ..

Rulers of Ajman and UAQ perform funeral prayers on body of Sheikh Saud bin Abdul ..

3 hours ago
 Hassan Niazi transferred to military tribunal for ..

Hassan Niazi transferred to military tribunal for trial, LHC informed

4 hours ago
 UAE President arrives in Addis Ababa

UAE President arrives in Addis Ababa

4 hours ago
 Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumes charge as caretaker fi ..

Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumes charge as caretaker finance minister

4 hours ago
 Pakistan desirous of cordial relations with entire ..

Pakistan desirous of cordial relations with entire Int’l community: Caretaker ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports