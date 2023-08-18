Rania Qazi wins Azadi Cup Squash title in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) ::Promising rising star Rania Qazi clinched the trophy of the Independence Day Squash in Jansher Khan Squash Complex played under the aegis of Regional sports Officer Abbottabad with the collaboration of District Squash Association on Friday.

Azadi Cup Squash Championship played in three categories organized U13, U15 and Senior Veteran categories. In the final of the Girls singles Rania Qazi defeating Nimra Rehman in the final, the score was 11-9, 6-11, 11-8 and 11-9, in the U13 category Ryan defeated Anas by 3-2, the score was 11-6, 7-11, 10-12, 11-9 and 11-7 while in the Under-15 final Rohan recorded victory against Ismail in the final. The score was 11-9, 12-10 and 12-10.

In the men's final, Dr. Shakir Hafeez defeated Sulaiman. The score was 7-11, 9-11, 12-10, 13-11 and 11-7.

Dr. Hafeez lost the first two sets, but Suleiman staged a strong comeback and defeated his strong rival in a five sets battle.

Known businessman Amjad Quddus distributed prizes among the players. He said that providing positive activities to the youth was the need of the time and fitness was important in squash.

He said that the new talent should focus on the game with hard work and dedication, and then there is no reason why Pakistan's flag in squash should once again be raised at the world level.

On this occasion, Regional Support Officer Hazara Ahmed Zaman, former DG Sports Tariq Mehmood also spoke, while Secretary Squash Association Abbottabad Syed Abrar Shah welcomed the guests along with other personalities including Sardar Arif Nasir, Mahmood Shaukat Hussain, Muswal Rehman, and Tahir Naqash Malik.