Rankings rise for Black Caps after strong start to Pakistan series

Australia's Travis Head remains at top of T20I rankings for batters, ahead of Abhishek Sharma of India and Phil Salt from England

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 19th, 2025) The players from New Zealand rise in the latest T20I rankings, while there are gains for players from the Netherlands and Namibia on the updated ODI charts.

New Zealand's strong start to their ongoing white-ball series against Pakistan has seen a trio of their players make large gains on the latest ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings.

The Black Caps have already opened up a 2-0 lead over Pakistan in the five-match T20I series, with their new-look opening combination doing plenty of damage during the Powerplay on both occasions.

New Zealand go 2-0 up in the five-match T20I series with a victory in Dunedin

Tim Seifert and Finn Allen have both made strong contributions with the bat and the pair have been rewarded on the latest rankings update.

Seifert rises 20 spots to jump to equal 13th overall for T20I batters after scores of 44 and 45, while Allen rises eight spots to 18th on the same list following innings of 29* and 38.

Men's T20I Batter Rankings

Australia's Travis Head remains at the top of the T20I rankings for batters, ahead of Abhishek Sharma of India and Phil Salt from England.

It's a similar case on the latest rankings for T20I bowlers, with Jacob Duffy obtaining a new career-high rating as he jumps up 23 places to 12th overall following six wickets from the opening two matches of that series.

Men's T20I Bowler Rankings

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf picked up two wickets during the most recent contest against the Kiwis in Dunedin and gains four places to 26th as a result, with West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein still out in front in this category.

There was also some changes in the latest ODI rankings following a host of recent matches in the ongoing ICC Men's cricket World Cup League 2 in Windhoek.

Young Netherlands spinner Aryan Dutt gains two places to move to equal 33rd on the list for ODI bowlers on the back of a pair of three-wicket hauls against Namibia, while teammate Paul van Meekeren improves six spots to jump to equal 61st on the same list after a three-wicket spell of his own against the same opposition in their most recent contest.

ODI Bowler Rankings

There is also some joy for Namibia following the recent run of League 2 games, with skipper Gerhard Erasmus back inside the top for ODI all-rounders on the back of figures of 4/24 against Canada.

ODI All-Rounder Rankings

Erasmus also scored a half-century against the Netherlands last week and gains two places to move to equal 10th on the ODI all-rounder list that is headed by Afghanistan star Azmatullah Omarzai.