Rao Waqar, Muhammad Waqas lead with centuries in Master Oil inter club cricket tournament

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Three exciting matches were decided in the Master Oil Inter Club Cricket Tournament, with standout performances from Rao Waqar and Muhammad Waqas, who both hit brilliant centuries.

The tournament, organized by the Regional Cricket Association Karachi in collaboration with Master Oil Lubricant, saw impressive displays of cricket at various grounds in the city.

In the first match at Afza Ground, Mehmood Khan Cricket Club defeated Larosh Cricket Club by four wickets. Larosh CC posted a formidable 299/8 in 40 overs, thanks to Rao Waqar’s 100, supported by Fahad Nadeem’s 62 and Hamza Sarwar’s 62. Mehmodd Khan CC chased down the target, scoring 300/6 in just 31 overs, powered by Muhammad Waqas’ 100 and Tayyab’s 81. Rao Waqar also shone with the ball, taking 3/61.

In the second match at Student sports Ground, Airport Star Cricket Club edged out Landhi Gymkhana Colts by 19 runs.

Airport Star CC set a total of 210/7 in 40 overs, with Abid Ali remaining unbeaten on 99. Landhi Gymkhana Colts, in response, were bowled out for 191 in 33.4 overs. Shahid Ali Khan’s unbeaten 64 went in vain as Ikramullah, Asad Ali Shah, and Asadullah picked up two wickets each for Airport Star CC.

The third match at Young Fighter Ground saw Mujahid Gymkhana Dolphin Cricket Club defeat Hyderi Cricket Club by 68 runs. Mujahid Gymkhana Dolphin CC scored 179/8 in 40 overs, with Abdullah Ehsan contributing 41. Hyderi Cricket Club managed only 111/9 in their 40 overs, with Shakeel Khan’s 3/11 proving crucial in securing the victory.

The tournament continues to showcase thrilling performances as teams battle for the title.