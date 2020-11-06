UrduPoint.com
Raonic Saves Two Match Points To Reach Bercy Last Four

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 11:08 PM

Raonic saves two match points to reach Bercy last four

Milos Raonic saved two match points in a deciding-set tie-break to beat in-form Frenchman Ugo Humbert and reach the Paris Masters semi-finals on Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Milos Raonic saved two match points in a deciding-set tie-break to beat in-form Frenchman Ugo Humbert and reach the Paris Masters semi-finals on Friday.

The Canadian 10th seed ended Humbert's eight-match winning streak with a 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (9/7) victory and will face third seed Daniil Medvedev in the last four.

Humbert, who won his last tournament in Antwerp, moved 5-1 and 6-4 ahead in the crucial breaker, but Raonic saved a match point on his opponent's serve after a 30-shot rally.

"I just wanted to make sure I didn't leave the court without giving it my all and I knew it was a big moment for both of us," Raonic told Amazon Prime Video.

"I didn't serve well at the start of the breaker but then my serve helped me get through."Raonic finished the match with 25 aces.

