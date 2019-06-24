UrduPoint.com
Rapinoe Fires USA Into World Cup Quarters Clash With France

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 11:30 PM

Rapinoe fires USA into World Cup quarters clash with France

Reims, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :The United States will take on France in the quarter-finals of the Women's World Cup after two Megan Rapinoe penalties squeezed them past Spain 2-1 on Monday.

The reigning world champions will face the hosts in Paris on Friday in a match that could well decide the destiny of the tournament after Rapinoe struck from the spot in the seventh and 75th minutes.

Spain had got themselves back into the game two minutes after Rapinoe's opener through a fine lob from Jennifer Hermoso following sloppy play at the back from the Americans.

