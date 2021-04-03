Raptor roll as Warriors suffer worst loss in franchise history

Los Angeles, April 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Pascal Siakam celebrated his 27th birthday by scoring a season-high 36 points as the Toronto Raptors won their most lopsided game in franchise history with a 130-77 rout of the Golden State Warriors on Friday.

The Raptors won by 53 points and led at one point by 61 as they handed the short-handed Warriors their third worst loss ever and the sixth defeat in their last seven contests.

The Raptors have been having problems of their own, winning for just the second time in the past 15 games and snapping a four-game losing streak.

With Stephen Curry and Draymond Green sitting out, the hapless Warriors looked out of sorts. Curry was ruled out hours before tipoff with a bruised tailbone and Green was scratched with a sprained finger.

Curry missed five games earlier before returning to for two games.

In New York, Luka Doncic scored 13 of his game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter as the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 99-86.

The Mavericks were without head coach Rick Carlisle who had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier Friday despite receiving the vaccine shot in January. Carlisle was scheduled to coach in his 1,500th game Friday.

Assistant coach Jamahl Mosley filled in for Carlisle.

In Boston, Jayson Tatum scored 26 points, Jaylen Brown added 22 with 11 rebounds and the Boston Celtics beat the visiting Houston Rockets 118-102.