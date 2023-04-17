Raptors, Bulls, Generals, Hawks move in Basketball quarterfinals

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Raptors Red, Bulls A, Generals, Hawks Blues moved in the quarterfinals of the Federal Cup 3x3 Basketball Tournament being organised by Federal Basketball Association (FBBA) here at the F-6 Multipurpose court on Monday.

In the pre-quarterfinals of the ongoing 3x3 basketball tournament, Bulls A defeated DHA Lakers by 14-9 points while Raptors Red beat TW C by 12-9 points to reach into the quarter-final round.

Thunders outplayed Islamabad Hawks by 11-6 points, Generals downed Spurs by 10-5 points, Hawks Blues thrashed Hawks Reds by 13-08 points, TW A thumped DHA Rockets by 18-10 points, Bulls B beat Net Reapers by 16-12 points while TW B defeated City Reapers by 17-13 points and reached the quarterfinals.

A total of 37 basketball teams were featured in the men's category while six teams were in the women's category in the federal Cup 3x3 basketball tournament.