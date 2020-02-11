UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Raptors Extend Streak To 15, Bucks Rally Past Kings

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 12:31 PM

Raptors extend streak to 15, Bucks rally past Kings

Pascal Siakam scored 34 points as the Toronto Raptors shrugged off their injury problems to extend their winning streak to 15 games on Monday with a 137-126 defeat of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Pascal Siakam scored 34 points as the Toronto Raptors shrugged off their injury problems to extend their winning streak to 15 games on Monday with a 137-126 defeat of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Siakam's dominant display included six three-pointers as the reigning NBA champions overpowered a resilient Timberwolves side to cement their grip on second place in the Eastern Conference.

Kyle Lowry added 27 points with 11 assists for Toronto while OG Anunoby had a career-high 25 points while hauling in 12 rebounds.

Siakam's points tally included 14 in the fourth quarter, a decisive contribution that helped lock down the victory for Toronto who have 40 wins against 14 defeats.

Toronto's win was made all the more impressive as it came after the late withdrawal of Serge Ibaka, who fell ill hours before tip-off.

The Raptors were already without injured starter Marc Gasol.

"I think these guys have proven enough that they can win," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said afterward. "We've had a lot of injuries this year, but they just keep stepping up and playing and we've just gotten used to it.

"You at least have to go out and give a great effort, give yourself a chance to win, and don't let the other team play harder than you."The Timberwolves were led by Karl-Anthony Towns with 23 points while D'Angelo Russell, who completed his move from the Golden State Warriors last week, added 22 points and forced a team-leading six turnovers.

Related Topics

Injured Toronto Gold All From Coach

Recent Stories

LHC takes up bail plea of Hamza Shehbaz money laun ..

20 minutes ago

Third death anniversary of Qazi Wajid observed tod ..

2 minutes ago

Front foot no ball technology to be used in Women' ..

2 minutes ago

Tennis: Results from ATP Tour New York Open on Mon ..

2 minutes ago

Govt urged to allocate special fund for R&D in gar ..

10 minutes ago

London's 'chewing gum man' fuses art with recyclin ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.