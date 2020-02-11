Raptors extend streak to 15, Bucks rally past Kings

Pascal Siakam scored 34 points as the Toronto Raptors shrugged off their injury problems to extend their winning streak to 15 games on Monday with a 137-126 defeat of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Pascal Siakam scored 34 points as the Toronto Raptors shrugged off their injury problems to extend their winning streak to 15 games on Monday with a 137-126 defeat of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Siakam's dominant display included six three-pointers as the reigning NBA champions overpowered a resilient Timberwolves side to cement their grip on second place in the Eastern Conference.

Kyle Lowry added 27 points with 11 assists for Toronto while OG Anunoby had a career-high 25 points while hauling in 12 rebounds.

Siakam's points tally included 14 in the fourth quarter, a decisive contribution that helped lock down the victory for Toronto who have 40 wins against 14 defeats.

Toronto's win was made all the more impressive as it came after the late withdrawal of Serge Ibaka, who fell ill hours before tip-off.

The Raptors were already without injured starter Marc Gasol.

"I think these guys have proven enough that they can win," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said afterward. "We've had a lot of injuries this year, but they just keep stepping up and playing and we've just gotten used to it.

"You at least have to go out and give a great effort, give yourself a chance to win, and don't let the other team play harder than you."The Timberwolves were led by Karl-Anthony Towns with 23 points while D'Angelo Russell, who completed his move from the Golden State Warriors last week, added 22 points and forced a team-leading six turnovers.