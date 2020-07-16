Rare chance for West Indies to seal series win in England: Ramiz Raja

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja believes that West Indies have a rare chance to seal a Test series win in England after a gap of 32 years

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja believes that West Indies have a rare chance to seal a Test series win in England after a gap of 32 years.

Last week, the Caribbean side pulled off a comprehensive four-wicket win over England in the first Test at Southampton, heralding their emphatic return from the coronavirus lockdown. The historic victory has put them on well on the track to clinch the series, by winning any one of the two remaining fixtures, both at Old Trafford. The second Test kicks off today (Thursday).

"Last time they defeated England in England [in Test series] was in 1988. And now they've a great chance to accomplish that feat," Ramiz said on his YouTube Channel 'RamizSpeaks'.

He pointed out that of late West Indies had been playing good cricket against England as they won a Test Series 2-1 against them at home. He also referred to the historic 2017 Headingley Test when West Indies defeated England by five wickets, chasing 322 runs in the fourth innings thanks to the superb batting display by Shai Hope, who scored tons in both the innings.

"These are the points, which strengthen you and encourage you during team meetings as how can you defeat England." However, the cricket-turned commentator said that the win in the first Test, as well as other previous performances, were a past chapter of West Indies cricket history. "Now they will have to make a new beginning. Every Test match has its own challenges. The conditions in the second Test will be different. England will also field a different team. So, West Indies will also have to change their strategy accordingly.

" According to Ramiz England's margin was getting squeezed despite Joe Root's comeback. "Joe Root will provide a lot of assistance to England batting in the middle-order. Last year he has scored over 900 runs in Tests. But the issue with England batsmen is that of [not scoring] centuries. Root has [also] scored only one century in last year.

"If they'll not score centuries, then how will they put pressure [on the opposition]?" he asked.

He said that it had also become clear that despite the ban on the use of saliva on the ball it was not easy to bat on. "We all were expecting that in the absence of saliva there will be no sideways movement of the ball and hence batting will be easier. But it is not so as no century has been scored in the first Test.

"The bowlers got seam as well as swing with the new ball. And, we'll have to give credit to West Indies' bowlers who performed well as compared to England bowlers." He, in particular, commanded Gabriel, who was initially not part of West Indies squad due to injury but delivered superb bowling skills to ensure the win for his side.

"His selection was made in the last minute and what a performance he made, picking up nine-wicket in the match to become a leader of the pack."He also hailed Jermaine Blackwood, who scored superb 95 in the second innings to ensure the win for West Indies. "His match-winning innings will help a lot to West Indies' other batsmen to draw courage [and perform]."Ramiz said that it was after a long period that England was in such a great pressure at their home soil. "Let us whether West Indies can finish the task. [Let us see] can they go for the kill," he concluded.