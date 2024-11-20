Open Menu

'Rare Joy' As War-hit Sudan Reaches African Football Showpiece

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 20, 2024 | 11:28 PM

'Rare joy' as war-hit Sudan reaches African football showpiece

Football fans in Sudan, a country torn apart by war, are savouring a rare moment of pride after the national team qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations finals

Port Sudan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Football fans in Sudan, a country torn apart by war, are savouring a rare moment of pride after the national team qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

The feat, achieved at the expense of Ghana, one of the continent's traditional powerhouses, comes despite the team having to play all their matches abroad and the domestic league being suspended.

Streets of Port Sudan, where hundreds of thousands of displaced endure agonising waits for water and healthcare, came alive after the match, with car horns blaring and ecstatic fans waving Sudanese flags from the windows.

The match marked Sudan's 10th qualification for the continental tournament, offering a rare moment of happiness to a nation devastated by 19 months of war.

"Our joy after the game... could not truly reflect the emotions in our hearts," one jubilant fan, Hassan Mohamed, told AFP.

In Port Sudan, the country's de facto capital since last year, fans gathered in cafes Monday to watch the final group stage match against Angola, played in Benghazi, Libya.

Others followed the action on mobile phones, holding their breath in the final moments, an AFP correspondent reported.

Despite a goalless draw, Sudan secured the second qualifying spot for next year's AFCON finals from a group that, besides Angola and Ghana, also included Niger.

As the referee's whistle signalled the end of the game, chairs toppled over as fans jumped for joy.

Celebrations spilled into the streets of the Red Sea port city, where car horns echoed in triumph.

It was only the second time that Sudan, the champions in 1970, made it to the AFCON finals in the last seven editions.

Related Topics

Africa Football Water Mobile Car Port Sudan Sudan Ghana Libya Niger Angola All From

Recent Stories

LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog c ..

LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog control efforts

3 minutes ago
 Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis

Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis

7 minutes ago
 Under-fire Spain minister defends agencies' role i ..

Under-fire Spain minister defends agencies' role in floods

7 minutes ago
 Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings

Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings

13 minutes ago
 Grand Finale of All Sindh Youth Spelling Bee Compe ..

Grand Finale of All Sindh Youth Spelling Bee Competition 2024 held at Hayat Sch ..

7 minutes ago
 Australia's Kerevi banned for Morgan tackle

Australia's Kerevi banned for Morgan tackle

7 minutes ago
'Rust' premieres three years after on-set shooting ..

'Rust' premieres three years after on-set shooting death

3 minutes ago
 Belarusian twins missing on Turkish mountain found ..

Belarusian twins missing on Turkish mountain found alive

3 minutes ago
 Ford to cut 4,000 jobs in Europe

Ford to cut 4,000 jobs in Europe

3 minutes ago
 NA Standing Committee visits Pakistan Steel Mills

NA Standing Committee visits Pakistan Steel Mills

3 minutes ago
 Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings

Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings

13 minutes ago
 U.S. vetoes Gaza ceasefire resolution at U.N. Secu ..

U.S. vetoes Gaza ceasefire resolution at U.N. Security Council

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports