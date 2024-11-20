'Rare Joy' As War-hit Sudan Reaches African Football Showpiece
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 20, 2024 | 11:28 PM
Football fans in Sudan, a country torn apart by war, are savouring a rare moment of pride after the national team qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations finals
Port Sudan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Football fans in Sudan, a country torn apart by war, are savouring a rare moment of pride after the national team qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations finals.
The feat, achieved at the expense of Ghana, one of the continent's traditional powerhouses, comes despite the team having to play all their matches abroad and the domestic league being suspended.
Streets of Port Sudan, where hundreds of thousands of displaced endure agonising waits for water and healthcare, came alive after the match, with car horns blaring and ecstatic fans waving Sudanese flags from the windows.
The match marked Sudan's 10th qualification for the continental tournament, offering a rare moment of happiness to a nation devastated by 19 months of war.
"Our joy after the game... could not truly reflect the emotions in our hearts," one jubilant fan, Hassan Mohamed, told AFP.
In Port Sudan, the country's de facto capital since last year, fans gathered in cafes Monday to watch the final group stage match against Angola, played in Benghazi, Libya.
Others followed the action on mobile phones, holding their breath in the final moments, an AFP correspondent reported.
Despite a goalless draw, Sudan secured the second qualifying spot for next year's AFCON finals from a group that, besides Angola and Ghana, also included Niger.
As the referee's whistle signalled the end of the game, chairs toppled over as fans jumped for joy.
Celebrations spilled into the streets of the Red Sea port city, where car horns echoed in triumph.
It was only the second time that Sudan, the champions in 1970, made it to the AFCON finals in the last seven editions.
