Rashford Agrees New Four-year Deal At Man Utd

Zeeshan Mehtab 16 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 07:42 PM

Rashford agrees new four-year deal at Man Utd

Marcus Rashford committed his long-term future to Manchester United on Monday by agreeing a new four-year contract with the option for a further year

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Marcus Rashford committed his long-term future to Manchester United on Monday by agreeing a new four-year contract with the option for a further year.

The 21-year-old's previous deal was due to expire in 2020 and the England striker had attracted interest from Barcelona among others across Europe.

However, United have reportedly committed to a bumper contract worth �250,000 ($317,000) a week to ensure that Rashford remains at Old Trafford.

Rashford has scored 45 goals in 170 appearances since breaking into the United first team as an 18-year-old.

"Manchester United has been everything in my life since I arrived here at the age of seven.

This club has shaped me, both as a player and as a person, so it is such a privilege every time I get the opportunity to wear the shirt," said Rashford in a club statement.

Rashford has been handed a more prominent role since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho as manager in December.

And Rashford hailed the Norwegian's influence for keeping him at his hometown club after a previously stormy relationship with Mourinho.

"I want to thank Ole and his staff for everything they have done for me; they are the perfect group of coaches to learn from as I continue my development and look to push on to the next level," added Rashford.

