Rashid A. Malik Calls On DG PSB

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 06:40 PM

Rashid A. Malik calls on DG PSB

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Former Davis Cupper and coach, Rashid A. Malik called on Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), Col (R) Muhammad Asif Zaman in his office here at Pakistan Sports Complex and discussed with him the promotion of tennis in the country.

Malik appreciated the steps taken by the government to uplift sports in the country, said a press release.

He expressed the hope that the government's post-corona initiatives would provide a new impetus to the sports culture in the country.

He underlined the need to set up academies to groom the natural talent and potential of the players.

The DG PSB apprised Malik about the board's plans and ongoing efforts for the forthcoming sports events.

More Stories From Sports

