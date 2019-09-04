UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rashid 'excited' To Lead Afghans In Bangladesh Test

Muhammad Rameez 40 seconds ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 08:05 PM

Rashid 'excited' to lead Afghans in Bangladesh Test

Afghanistan's spin prodigy Rashid Khan faces a tough challenge as he captains his side for the first time against Bangladesh in only his war-torn country's third Test starting Thursday

Chittagong, Bangladesh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Afghanistan's spin prodigy Rashid Khan faces a tough challenge as he captains his side for the first time against Bangladesh in only his war-torn country's third Test starting Thursday.

Afghanistan obtained Test status in 2017. In their first outing in June 2018 India thrashed them inside two days, but in the second in March they beat fellow newcomers Ireland by seven wickets.

Leg-spinner Rashid was named skipper for all three formats after their dire World Cup campaign in England and Wales when they lost all nine matches and were dogged by several controversies.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) star will become the youngest ever Test captain at the age of 20 years 350 days when he steps out in the Test match at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong.

He will overtake Zimbabwe's Tatenda Taibu, who made his debut as Test captain just eight days older than Rashid against Sri Lanka at Harare in 2004.

"It's quite good to be leading the team at such young age I think. It's a big opportunity for me to learn something in a very young age," Rashid told reporters in Chittagong on Wednesday.

"Representing your team in Test matches is always a huge proud moment and a pleasure for me. But leading the team is something very special." The Afghan side have been through turmoil in recent months.

In April 2019, the Afghanistan cricket board (ACB) named Rahmat Shah as Test captain, replacing Asghar Afghan, who led the side in their first two Test matches.

But Rashid's appointment as Test captain after the World Cup means Shah was removed before he took charge of a match.

They will be up against a side who have won five of their last 10 Tests at home, including one each against England and Australia.

Bangladesh are expected to field a spin-heavy attack against the visitors for the one-off Test, but interim Afghan coach Andy Moles said they have no fear.

"We have massive respect for Bangladesh team. They are a level above us. (But) we are not scared of Bangladesh," Moles told reporters in Chittagong on Monday.

"We are under no illusion that this is going to be a tough examination of our skills. If we could show application and concentration, we are capable of doing something special over the next five days." Bangladesh Test skipper Shakib Al Hasan said he was not bothered by criticism for their over reliance on spin.

Bangladesh played their last home Test against West Indies in November without any pace bowlers. And Mustafizur Rahman, their lone pacer in the two-match series, bowled just four overs in the opening Test.

Four spinners accounted for all 40 wickets as Bangladesh defeated West Indies 2-0 in the series.

"I personally don't feel bothered. When we play in England and Australia, they play four seamers and no spinner. Do we criticise that?" Shakib said ahead of Afghanistan Test.

"So I don't think there is anything to be worried about this," he said.

Bangladesh (from): Shadman islam, Mominul Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Mahmudullah Riyad, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Taijul Islam, Mosaddek Hossain, Nayeem Hasan, Mehedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadat Hossain, Abu Jayed.

Afghanistan (from): Rashid Khan (capt), Ihsanullah Janat, Javid Ahmadi, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Qais Ahmad, Sayed Ahmad Shirzad, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Afsar Zazai, Shapoor Zadran.

Related Topics

India Cricket Attack Afghanistan World Australia Bangladesh Sri Lanka Indian Premier League Young Chittagong Rashid Wales Harare Ireland Zimbabwe Mahmudullah Mohammad Mithun Mominul Haque Mushfiqur Rahim Shakib Al Hasan Soumya Sarkar Taijul Islam Taskin Ahmed Afsar Zazai Mohammad Nabi Rahmat Shah Shapoor Zadran Mustafizur Rahman Rashid Khan Yamin Ahmadzai March April June November 2017 2018 2019 All From Coach Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Indian Consul General

6 minutes ago

PTA takes up suspension of accounts in support of ..

43 seconds ago

LNG case: court grants transit remand of accused

44 seconds ago

Nadra vans to remain in Khanewal, Mianchannu till ..

46 seconds ago

Power supply to reach 26,000 MW by next year: Prim ..

54 seconds ago

Pak Navy sets up free medical camp at Baba Island

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.