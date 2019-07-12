Birmingham, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Adil Rashid may have been struggling with a shoulder injury throughout England's run to the World Cup final, but the leg-spinner said he never once felt captain Eoin Morgan had lost faith in his ability.

Rashid has been one of the mainstays of England's climb from 2015 World Cup also-rans to the top of the one-day international rankings and a place in Sunday's showpiece match against New Zealand at Lord's.

But with his shoulder problems seemingly preventing him from consistently bowling a sharply spun googly, one of his most dangerous deliveries, and tournament pitches not providing as much turn as expected, the 31-year-old was in danger of becoming a peripheral figure in the hosts' World Cup campaign.

But Rashid retained his place in the side and that faith was rewarded when he produced his best figures of the tournament, 3-54, in England's eight-wicket thrashing of reigning champions Australia in Thursday's semi-final at Edgbaston -- a haul that included a googly which did for Marcus Stoinis.

"It was nice to make a batsman go for a cut on the back foot and spin it back in," said Rashid. "That's a nice feeling for any spinner that bowls a variation that a batsman doesn't pick and gets a wicket.

"I've probably not bowled them as much and the main reason was probably because I've got a bit of a shoulder problem.

"Before the shoulder, I was confident bowling everything but once you have a niggle it becomes a bit harder with the rotation -- the arm gets a bit lower and you don't find that snap.