Rashid Is Likely To Miss PSL 9 Due To Lower-back Surgery
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 17, 2024 | 01:04 PM
Rashid Khan, a key asset in Afghanistan's cricket lineup, was absent from both the Big Bash League (BBL) and the recent T20I series against India.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 17th, 2024) Rashid Khan, the renowned leg-spinner from Afghanistan, is set to miss out on participating in the forthcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 due to an ongoing lower-back surgery.
Afghanistan's Head Coach, Jonathan Trott confirmed the status of Rashid Khan as he had cautious approach adopted by the team management to address his injury.
Rashid has undergone thorough assessments and check-ups to gauge his fitness levels, with no specific timeline established for his return.
Coach Jonathan Trott articulated the team's dedication to ensuring Rashid's complete recovery, stating, "He is an impactful player, and we need to ensure he is 100% ready. He should not be rushed back from such surgery. He is working hard, and he is here with the team."
Trott further underscored Rashid's commitment to the Afghan national team, asserting that the leg-spinner will be the first to step onto the field when fully ready.
