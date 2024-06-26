Open Menu

Rashid Khan Guilty Of Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 26, 2024 | 10:33 PM

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan has been handed an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Group 1 match against Bangladesh

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan has been handed an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Group 1 match against Bangladesh.

Rashid was found to have breached Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment) at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an international match, said a press release.

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Rashid’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred in the last over of Afghanistan’s innings, when Rashid threw his bat on the ground after his batting partner Karim Janat refused a second run on a shot played by Rashid.

Rashid admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Nitin Menon and Langton Rusere, third umpire Adrian Holdstock and fourth umpire Ahsan Raza levelled the charge. Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

