Rashid Khan Guilty Of Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct
Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 26, 2024 | 10:33 PM
Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan has been handed an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Group 1 match against Bangladesh
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan has been handed an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Group 1 match against Bangladesh.
Rashid was found to have breached Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment) at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an international match, said a press release.
In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Rashid’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.
The incident occurred in the last over of Afghanistan’s innings, when Rashid threw his bat on the ground after his batting partner Karim Janat refused a second run on a shot played by Rashid.
Rashid admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.
On-field umpires Nitin Menon and Langton Rusere, third umpire Adrian Holdstock and fourth umpire Ahsan Raza levelled the charge. Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.
Recent Stories
Sattar urges govt slash consumer tax, defer internal debt repayments to revive e ..
Swedish innovations set to revamp Pakistan's Textile Industry
Meeting discuss security arrangements for Muharram
4 member notorious Afghan robbers gang busted
Loadshedding duration on 75 feeders reduced to 12 hours: PESCO
LESCO Chief chairs high-level meeting
Harms of world drug problem mounting amid spike in drug use, markets: UN warns
Six drug dealers, liquor suppliers held
PEF distributes Rs 1.66 billion to over 7,000 partner schools
Dr Rubaba stresses need to address negative impacts of climate change
Two dacoits killed in encounter
1.5 kilograms of hashish catches by Hassanabdal police
More Stories From Sports
-
1st inter-sect peace sports festival begins in Hafizabad55 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Cricket Club clinched PCB Zone-VI Inter Club Cricket Tournament Title2 hours ago
-
Int’l gold medalist swimmer Abdul Rahman needs to be appointed as coach3 hours ago
-
Inter Provincial Netball C'ship kicks off3 hours ago
-
Tour de France director promises 'brawl from day one'3 hours ago
-
Training camp for wheelchair Tennis players continues3 hours ago
-
England top Euros group but disappoint again in Slovenia stalemate4 hours ago
-
University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) observes Olympics Day4 hours ago
-
Shinwari urges implementation strategies for advancing football development4 hours ago
-
Asian Jr Squash C’ship main draw, plate event quarterfinals on Thursday6 hours ago
-
Babar, Rizwan slip one spot each in ICC T20 Batting rankings8 hours ago
-
Pogacar 'fairytale' inspiring new generation of Slovenian riders4 hours ago