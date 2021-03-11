Rashid Khan shares his story of getting into International cricket

(@fidahassanain)

The 22-year old player says that only three balls to Inzamam before the 2nd ODI changed Inzamam’s perception about him and nodded for his inclusion in the national team.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 11th, 2021) Rashid Khan, an Afghan cricketer, has revealed as how he was chosen by then national team’s head coach Inzamam-ul-Haq picked him to play after seeing his only one ball he had bowled to him at the nets.

Rashid made his debut in 2015 on the tour of Zimbabwe.

Taking to Twitter, ESPNCricinfo shared a video clip in which Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan shared his story as how he was chosen by former head coach Inzamam himself during a practice session before the 2nd ODI.

ESPNCricinfo wrote: “Rashid Khan spinner tells the story of when he was 17 and bowled to Inzamam-ul-Haq, which led him to getting called up to the Afghanistan side,”.

In the short clip, the player said: "He is, you know, very strong with the cut. I first did two balls and he cut and then I thought I will bowl a wrong and then will bowl to see what’s happens. He didn’t get out but the ball beat him,”.

He also said whilequoting Inzamamul Haq saying as: “ Be ready for the match tomorrow, you will be part of the team,”.

Rashid Khan had played four Tests, 74 ODIs and 48 T20Is for Afghanistan, with a distinction of getting over 250 wickets in international cricket besides receiving ICC T20I player of the decade.