UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rashid Khan Shares His Story Of Getting Into International Cricket

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 01:59 PM

Rashid Khan shares his story of getting into International cricket

The  22-year old player says that only three balls to Inzamam before the 2nd ODI changed Inzamam’s perception about him and nodded for his inclusion in the national team.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 11th, 2021) Rashid Khan, an Afghan cricketer, has revealed as how he was chosen by then national team’s head coach Inzamam-ul-Haq picked him to play after seeing his only one ball he had bowled to him at the nets.

The 22-year old player said that only three balls to Inzamam before the 2nd ODI changed Inzamam’s perception about him.

Rashid made his debut in 2015 on the tour of Zimbabwe.

Taking to Twitter, ESPNCricinfo shared a video clip in which Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan shared his story as how he was chosen by former head coach Inzamam himself during a practice session before the 2nd ODI.

ESPNCricinfo wrote: “Rashid Khan spinner tells the story of when he was 17 and bowled to Inzamam-ul-Haq, which led him to getting called up to the Afghanistan side,”.

In the short clip, the player said: "He is, you know, very strong with the cut. I first did two balls and he cut and then I thought I will bowl a wrong and then will bowl to see what’s happens. He didn’t get out but the ball beat him,”.

He also said whilequoting Inzamamul Haq saying as: “ Be ready for the match tomorrow, you will be part of the team,”.

Rashid Khan had played four Tests, 74 ODIs and 48 T20Is for Afghanistan, with a distinction of getting over 250 wickets in international cricket besides receiving ICC T20I player of the decade.

Related Topics

Cricket Afghanistan ICC Twitter Zimbabwe Rashid Khan 2015 Coach

Recent Stories

PNCA to organize special musical event to celebrat ..

3 minutes ago

Another decomposed body of 2019 Tarbela dam boat a ..

4 minutes ago

Moral decay, corruption leads to State disintegrat ..

4 minutes ago

Standing Committees reports, Deputy Chairman Senat ..

4 minutes ago

Health experts for timely diagnosis of kidney dise ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar takes no ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.