Rashid Khan’s return can give boost to Qalandars in final clash with Sultans

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 26th, 2022) Lahore Qalandars’ star player Rashid Khan would be available for his team in the final of the Pakistan Super League, a local private tv reported on Saturday.

Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will lock horns tomorrow at Gaddafi Stadium.

Rashid Khan had on February 20 left Qalandars to join his national squad for the ODI and T20I series against Bangladesh.

He had received a befitting farewell from his teammates and a big warm hug from Shaheen Afridi, the skipper of Qalandars.

In a video clip, the team of Lahore Qalandars are seen giving the 23 year old left-arm bowler applause over his excellent bowling throughout the season. The teammates posed like the guard of honors and he came and ran amidst their rows, joining hands with each of them.

Rashid took 13 wickets in nine wickets and proved himself sensational for the teammates in the ongoing season.