Rashid Latif among seven others sacked from PTV

(@fidahassanain)

The sacking order reported by a local TV says that the recent removals have been made as the state TV is facing shortage of finances.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 8th, 2020) Pakistan Television Corporation's (PTVC) newly appointed chairman Naeem Bokhari approved sacking of eight highly paid employees of the state broadcaster including former Pakistan captain and tv analyst Rashid Latif, the sources said.

Rashid Latif was working for ptv sports for years.

According to the report, Latif joined PTV back four years ago in 2016 and was the second-highest paid employee on the list.

Latif was drawing a salary of Rs 950,000 from the national TV.

“PTV is short of finances. Payments due to PTV are not forthcoming and already has 3,560 regular employees,” the sacked order was reported as saying.

Renowned journalist and TV anchor Amber Rahim Shamsi also shared the copy of termination orders of Rashid Latif and seven others.

It further said that it was decided to drastically reduce the number of contract employees on high salaries, and therefore, the dismissal of eight persons including Latif was ordered.

Rashid Latif is, however, running his own YouTube channel ‘Caught Behind alongside Dr Niaz,’.