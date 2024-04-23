Open Menu

Rashid Latif For Arranging Pakhtunkhwa Super League

Muhammad Rameez Published April 23, 2024 | 11:30 PM

Rashid Latif for arranging Pakhtunkhwa Super League

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Former cricketers Rashid Latif and Wajahatullah Wasti on Tuesday called on Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jahan.

Member Provincial Assembly Abdul Muneem Khan, Director General Sports Abdul Nasir and other officers of the department were also present.

On the occasion, various proposals regarding the organization of international cricket events in the province were discussed while the delegates apprised the advisor regarding their desire for arranging Pakhtunkhwa Super League wherein national and international players will participate.

The Sports Advisor asked them to forward a formal proposal in that regard for the government's consideration.

He expressed determination that leagues will also be played for the promotion of cricket in the province and our effort is to play international cricket here as soon as possible.

Similarly he issued instructions that the construction work of Arbab Niaz Stadium should be completed as soon as possible to make it conform to international standards.

He said that we want to send a message to the whole world that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are peaceful, hospitable and by these healthy activities we can give a positive image of the province to the outside world.

Syed Fakhr Jahan said that the provision of sports infrastructure and a better environment for players in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the first priority and we were making efforts for the promotion of sports.

Related Topics

Cricket Chief Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Provincial Assembly Rashid Nasir Government

Recent Stories

Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual W ..

Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station

47 minutes ago
 Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam

Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam

57 minutes ago
 Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-sti ..

Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs  

5 hours ago
 Iranian president arrives in Karachi

Iranian president arrives in Karachi

5 hours ago
 Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address i ..

Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons

6 hours ago
 Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

8 hours ago
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in Chin ..

Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China

9 hours ago
 FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

10 hours ago
 PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

10 hours ago
 Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleu ..

Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum

11 hours ago
 Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024

14 hours ago

More Stories From Sports