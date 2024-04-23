Rashid Latif For Arranging Pakhtunkhwa Super League
Muhammad Rameez Published April 23, 2024 | 11:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Former cricketers Rashid Latif and Wajahatullah Wasti on Tuesday called on Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jahan.
Member Provincial Assembly Abdul Muneem Khan, Director General Sports Abdul Nasir and other officers of the department were also present.
On the occasion, various proposals regarding the organization of international cricket events in the province were discussed while the delegates apprised the advisor regarding their desire for arranging Pakhtunkhwa Super League wherein national and international players will participate.
The Sports Advisor asked them to forward a formal proposal in that regard for the government's consideration.
He expressed determination that leagues will also be played for the promotion of cricket in the province and our effort is to play international cricket here as soon as possible.
Similarly he issued instructions that the construction work of Arbab Niaz Stadium should be completed as soon as possible to make it conform to international standards.
He said that we want to send a message to the whole world that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are peaceful, hospitable and by these healthy activities we can give a positive image of the province to the outside world.
Syed Fakhr Jahan said that the provision of sports infrastructure and a better environment for players in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the first priority and we were making efforts for the promotion of sports.
