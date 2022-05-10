Rashid Latif joins KPL as Director Cricket Operations

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 10th, 2022) Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has joined the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) as Director Cricket Operations.

The 52-year-old signed an agreement with KPL ahead of season two.

Reacting to appointment of Rashid Latif, KPL President Arif Malik said, “After the prodigious success of KPL season 1, I have no doubt that Rashid Latif is the right man to shoulder the responsibility of taking KPL to the new heights of modern world Cricket,”.

He also said, “I’m excited about this opportunity and can’t wait to really get started.

I’m passionate about cricket and really looking forward to helping the cricket in Kashmir grow even better and bigger,”.

The KPL President also said, “We have a lot of talented young players in Kashmir and I aim to bring maximum number of young talent to be inducted in the league as their first introduction to global cricket opportunities and platform,”.

Besides it, he stated that I know there are many hurdles but I am ready to take the challenge and focused to make KPL amongst the best leagues in the world.