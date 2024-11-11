ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Former Test cricketer Rashid Latif has commended Pakistan team's remarkable 2-1 ODI series victory over Australia, marking the first such triumph in 22 years.

The historic victory was sealed in Perth, where Pakistan's bowlers restricted Australia to just 140 runs in the decisive third ODI. Pakistan then chased down the target of 141 in just 27 overs, losing only 2 wickets, thus clinching the series with a 2-1 win.

After completion of the fifty-over series, the Men in Green will face off against Australia in a three-match T20I series starting November 14.

Latif credited several key factors for Pakistan's success, emphasizing the importance of good leadership.

The former captain explained that a strong captain plays a pivotal role in uniting the team, both on and off the field.

"When you have a good captain, the team performs on the ground.

We can see this happening in this series," he remarked, praising the leadership on display," he said in an interview with a local news channel as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk.

The former wicketkeeper-batter noted that the victory was not just about leadership but also about effective player selection and the ability to adapt to pitch conditions.

"In this win, captaincy, player selection, and pitch conditions all played a significant role," he said.

Latif also lauded the outstanding performances from both the Pakistani bowlers and batters.

"The bowlers performed beyond expectations, dismissing Australian players who are familiar with their home pitches. And the batting, which chased down 141 with ease, was equally impressive. This win against Australia in Australia is highly encouraging for Pakistan cricket," he said.