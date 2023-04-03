UrduPoint.com

Rashid Latif Tries To Defend Shadab Khan For Speaking Truth

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 03, 2023 | 08:25 PM

Rashid Latif tries to defend Shadab Khan for speaking truth

Shadab Khan, after losing T20I series to Afghanistan, had said that importance of Babar and Rizwan is now understood.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 3rd, 2023) Rashid Latif, a former cricketer, on Monday criticized the current management of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for punishing Shadab Khan for speaking the truth.

Latif, in his YouTube channel, slammed the board for mentally torturing the cricketers and stated that PCB is trying to silence Shadab by disturbing him to the point that he leaves cricket and becomes a psycho. He questioned the appointment of such people in the board.

After losing the second T20I against Afghanistan, stand-in captain Shadab stated in the post-match press conference that the importance of Babar and Rizwan is now understood.

The statement did not sit well with the PCB, and talks are underway to remove Shadab from his position as vice-captain in the limited-overs format.

The Sources claimed that the PCB officials were not happy with Shadab's decision-making during the Afghanistan series and they decided to rest him against New Zealand. Babar Azam would lead the team again, and Usama Mir was likely to replace Shadab as the leg-spinner.

New Zealand would play three T20Is in Lahore from 14-17 April, followed by two T20Is and the first ODI in Rawalpindi from 20-26 April. The tour would conclude in Karachi, where the remaining four ODIs would be played from 30 April to 7 May.

Related Topics

Karachi Cricket Lahore Afghanistan Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) PCB Rashid Rawalpindi Babar Azam Usama Mir Shadab Khan April May YouTube From New Zealand

Recent Stories

PM expresses concerns over CJP’s remarks about l ..

PM expresses concerns over CJP’s remarks about lawmakers in election delay cas ..

17 minutes ago
 National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf offe ..

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf offers condolences on death of Cha ..

25 minutes ago
 US Nuclear Bomb Likely Damaged in Accident at Dutc ..

US Nuclear Bomb Likely Damaged in Accident at Dutch Air Base - Think Tank

25 minutes ago
 Khunjerab Pass officially resumes passenger crossi ..

Khunjerab Pass officially resumes passenger crossing on Monday: Mao Ning

25 minutes ago
 Trump's Lawyer Says Former President Should Not Ne ..

Trump's Lawyer Says Former President Should Not Need to Take Mugshot During Indi ..

25 minutes ago
 Teacher Shot By Student Files Lawsuit Against Scho ..

Teacher Shot By Student Files Lawsuit Against School For Ignoring Warnings - Rep ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.