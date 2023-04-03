Rashid Latif tries to defend Shadab Khan for speaking truth

(@Abdulla99267510)

Shadab Khan, after losing T20I series to Afghanistan, had said that importance of Babar and Rizwan is now understood.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 3rd, 2023) Rashid Latif, a former cricketer, on Monday criticized the current management of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for punishing Shadab Khan for speaking the truth.

Latif, in his YouTube channel, slammed the board for mentally torturing the cricketers and stated that PCB is trying to silence Shadab by disturbing him to the point that he leaves cricket and becomes a psycho. He questioned the appointment of such people in the board.

After losing the second T20I against Afghanistan, stand-in captain Shadab stated in the post-match press conference that the importance of Babar and Rizwan is now understood.

The statement did not sit well with the PCB, and talks are underway to remove Shadab from his position as vice-captain in the limited-overs format.

The Sources claimed that the PCB officials were not happy with Shadab's decision-making during the Afghanistan series and they decided to rest him against New Zealand. Babar Azam would lead the team again, and Usama Mir was likely to replace Shadab as the leg-spinner.

New Zealand would play three T20Is in Lahore from 14-17 April, followed by two T20Is and the first ODI in Rawalpindi from 20-26 April. The tour would conclude in Karachi, where the remaining four ODIs would be played from 30 April to 7 May.