UrduPoint.com

Rashid Latif Visits Muzaffarabad Stadium To Review Arrangements For KPL

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 18, 2022 | 11:10 PM

Rashid Latif visits Muzaffarabad Stadium to review arrangements for KPL

Director Cricket Operations Kashmir Premier League (KPL) Rashid Latif on Wednesday visited Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium to review the arrangements for second edition of the League, to be held from August 1 to 14

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Director Cricket Operations Kashmir Premier League (KPL) Rashid Latif on Wednesday visited Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium to review the arrangements for second edition of the League, to be held from August 1 to 14.

According to a press release, the former Pakistan captain said that the second edition of KPL would be more successful than the first.

"We are trying to get a large number of local cricketers from Kashmir to participate in the second season of KPL," he said.

He said some big Names of Pakistan cricket including Shahid Khan Afridi, Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar were associated with KPL and came to Muzaffarabad.

"More big names will be part of the League in the second season," he added.

Expressing satisfaction over the Stadium facilities, he said that "KPL offers a perfect chance to young cricketers to showcase their skills."He said KPL had support from Pakistan as well as from all over the world.

"Through KPL we have a good opportunity to highlight the culture of Kashmir and its paradise valleys, adding that the people of valley are very loving. The way they supported in the first season was exemplary," he acknowledged.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket World Wasim Akram Young Rashid Muzaffarabad August Afridi All From Premier League

Recent Stories

Sindh govt forms review committee to finalize UN ..

Sindh govt forms review committee to finalize UN 'Living Indus Initiative'

2 minutes ago
 Russian Basketball Teams Banned From Participation ..

Russian Basketball Teams Banned From Participation in World Cup - FIBA

2 minutes ago
 Cavusoglu Ahead of Talks With Blinken Says He Expe ..

Cavusoglu Ahead of Talks With Blinken Says He Expects a 'Good Meeting'

2 minutes ago
 Olympic champion Jacobs cruises to win on return t ..

Olympic champion Jacobs cruises to win on return to 100 metres

2 minutes ago
 SDA Issues notices to sponsors and owners for star ..

SDA Issues notices to sponsors and owners for starting development work without ..

9 minutes ago
 US Delivered to Ukraine 75 Percent of Allocated Am ..

US Delivered to Ukraine 75 Percent of Allocated Ammunition - Pentagon

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.