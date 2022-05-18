Rashid Latif visits Muzaffarabad Stadium to review arrangements for KPL

Director Cricket Operations Kashmir Premier League (KPL) Rashid Latif on Wednesday visited Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium to review the arrangements for second edition of the League, to be held from August 1 to 14

According to a press release, the former Pakistan captain said that the second edition of KPL would be more successful than the first.

"We are trying to get a large number of local cricketers from Kashmir to participate in the second season of KPL," he said.

He said some big Names of Pakistan cricket including Shahid Khan Afridi, Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar were associated with KPL and came to Muzaffarabad.

"More big names will be part of the League in the second season," he added.

Expressing satisfaction over the Stadium facilities, he said that "KPL offers a perfect chance to young cricketers to showcase their skills."He said KPL had support from Pakistan as well as from all over the world.

"Through KPL we have a good opportunity to highlight the culture of Kashmir and its paradise valleys, adding that the people of valley are very loving. The way they supported in the first season was exemplary," he acknowledged.