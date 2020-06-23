Rashid Latif wants PCB to utilize Younis for a longer-term

Former Skipper Rashid Latif wants the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to utilize the services of batting coach Younis Khan for a longer-term, as to benefit from his expertise in the game

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ):Former Skipper Rashid Latif wants the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to utilize the services of batting coach Younis Khan for a longer-term, as to benefit from his expertise in the game.

"PCB should make use of Younis's experience for a long period. He wants to transfer his experience to youngsters and guide them. The Under-13, u16, u19, Pakistan A and Pakistan team can benefit from him. PCB has got the opportunity in the likes of Younis and must make the most of it," cricketpakistan.com.pk quoted him as saying.

Rashid said Younis was a man of the field as he wants to transfer his knowledge to the players. "Younis will get wasted if he is not on the field. The same quality was in batting legend Javed Miandad who had coached Inzamam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Yousaf, Basit Ali, Younis etc. Younis must have got these qualities from him," he said.

The 51-year-old said Younis's partnership with Pakistan's chief selector-cum-head coach, Misbah ul Haq, could prove to be fruitful for Pakistan.

"Misbah is very flexible in his approach and keeps an open mind. Misbah and Younis go a long way back. If their partnership as coach is similar to their partnership as players, it will be very beneficial for Pakistan," he said.

Rashid said the England tour comprising three Tests and as many T20s to be played in August-September, would be a tough challenge for Pakistan as they would not get the chance to play in London this time around.

"We don't have matches where Pakistan has done well in the past.

Our performances have been better at Lord's and the Oval in London. It will be a tough tour for Pakistan. In 2016, they had Misbah and Younis which helped them in drawing the series. But this time around, it will be tough," he said.

To a question, Rashid believed Sarfaraz Ahmed would be Pakistan's preferred choice as wicketkeeper for the Twenty20 series.

"Mohammad Rizwan will be Pakistan's first choice behind the wickets in Tests while Sarfaraz will be the first choice in T20s and second choice in Tests. Rizwan's performances in Test matches have been really good so far. So I don't think Sarfaraz will be preferred over Rizwan in Test cricket. The reason for taking Sarfaraz along is because they had to pick a bigger squad as the team will be in quarantine initially due to the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

"It will be a difficult challenge for Sarfaraz to sit on the bench after leading Pakistan for three to four years and winning titles like Champions Trophy for the country. However, it is not impossible and I expect him to fight and overcome this tough task," he said.

"Sarfaraz could have gone a little late as well. He could have travelled during the middle of the Test series. Maybe PCB was not able to plan it properly. Since there is a chartered flight being sent by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), the board thought of sending everyone together. Sarfaraz didn't have to go together as he is a very big name of Pakistan cricket as a captain and leader," he said.