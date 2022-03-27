UrduPoint.com

Rashid Masood Wins All Sindh Ranking Archery Championship

Muhammad Rameez Published March 27, 2022

Rashid Masood wins All Sindh ranking Archery championship

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :Archery has surpassed all others sports in popularity as no other sports has been able to make Archery as fast as it has gained popularity in the last ten years.

These views were expressed by Olympian Nasir Ali while addressing the closing ceremony of Pakistan Day All Sindh Ranking Archery Championship as the chief guest.

Secretary Sindh Olympic Association Ahmed Ali Rajput, Chairman Sindh Archery Association Imtiaz Sheikh, President Sana Ali, Secretary Syed Ijaz Ahmed, Waqar Ahmed, Asif Ali and others were also present on the occasion.

The one-day event was held at the Naya Nazimabad Football Ground for which the Archery Arena was beautifully decorated while modern techniques were also used for scoring archers, said a communique The competitions were attended by men and women from all over Sindh including Karachi.

According to the results, Rashid Masood won Gold, Akmal Khan won silver and Ahsan Zaman won bronze in the individual 70m individual medley.

In the women's 70 meters, Shahwar Nasir won Gold, Quratul Ain won silver and Aruba won bronze. Rashid Masood and Quratul Ain were the top scorers in men's and women's archery respectively.

Later, the Chief guest distributed trophies, medals and certificates among the successful archers.

