Rashid Naseem Dedicates His World Guinness Book Record To Ali Sadpara

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 27 seconds ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 05:04 PM

Rashid Naseem dedicates his World Guinness Book Record to Ali Sadpara

The Artist made record by surpassing China’s record of removing most playing cards between balanced bottles with a nunchaku.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 31st, 2021) Guinness World Records has approved record attempted by Rashid Naseem in the memory of late Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara.

Rashid Naseem just in a minute surpassed China’s record of removing most playing cards between balanced bottles with a nunchaku.

He removed 19 cards to make world record and got himself registered in the Guinness records book.

Through a video message, the Pakistani artist said: “I dedicate this record to the late Sadpara who sacrificed himself for Pakistan in mountaineering across the world,”.

“ I made this attempt to pay tribute to late Sadpara who went missing during an attempt to climb K2 in winter,” he added.

