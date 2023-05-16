Rashid Nisar of Punjab clinches National Blind Chess Championship title

Rashid Nisar of Punjab on Tuesday clinched the second National Blind Chess Championship

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Rashid Nisar of Punjab on Tuesday clinched the second National Blind Chess Championship.

In the final he defeated Amir Ejaz of Punjab. In a three-day national event, blind players and his coaches and officials from all over the country participated, said a communique on Tuesday.

The National Blind Chess Championship was organized in collaboration with Pakistan Blind sports Federation, Binai education Foundation and Sindh Chess Association.

The chief guest of the closing ceremony was Director Sports Sindh Maimoona Shah.