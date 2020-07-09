UrduPoint.com
Rashid Warns Ganguly Over Asia Cup Statement

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 06:16 PM

Rashid warns Ganguly over Asia Cup statement

Former Pakistani glovesman, Rashid Latif, has warned Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President, Sourav Ganguly, for showing 'undue power' after the latter's statement on Asia Cup 2020's cancellation, saying it was the Asian Cricket Council's call

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Former Pakistani glovesman, Rashid Latif, has warned board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President, Sourav Ganguly, for showing 'undue power' after the latter's statement on Asia Cup 2020's cancellation, saying it was the Asian Cricket Council's call.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Nazmul Hasan was yet to comment on the issue. The event has been the subject of speculation for a long while due to the disruption of global events caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Whether the Asia Cup is canceled or not can be decided by the Asian Cricket Council. Showing undue power will only hurt Asian countries. Ganguly should pay attention to Indian cricket and IPL," Latif tweeted as quoted by cricketpakistan.

com.pk.

Ganguly had earlier claimed that the Asia Cup 2020 had been cancelled while speaking on sports Tak.

"In December, we have the first full series. Asia Cup 2020 has been called-off which was scheduled to take place in September," Sourav Ganguly told Vikrant Gupta on a live Instagram chat. Asia Cup 2020 has been cancelled," he added.

Pakistan was originally expected to host the event in September while speculations ran rampant that the tournament might be moved to Sri Lanka due to COVID-19.

The Indian Premier League (IPL), which has been indefinitely postponed, might be the biggest reason why the BCCI would look to cancel the major event in order to free up a window in their global Calendar however an official final decision is still pending, on the matter.

