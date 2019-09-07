UrduPoint.com
Rashid's Five Wickets Put Afghanistan On Top

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 12:50 PM

Rashid's five wickets put Afghanistan on top

Rashid Khan completed his second five-wicket Test haul to hand Afghanistan a big advantage in the one-off series against Bangladesh in Chittagong on Saturday

Chittagong, Bangladesh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019) :Rashid Khan completed his second five-wicket Test haul to hand Afghanistan a big advantage in the one-off series against Bangladesh in Chittagong on Saturday.

Rashid claimed the final wicket to finish with 5-55, as Afghanistan bowled out Bangladesh for 205 runs in the first innings after the hosts resumed the third day's play with 194-8 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Bangladesh struck back through skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who claimed two wickets in the first over of the second innings, but Afghanistan, who made 342 in the first innings, reached 56-3 by lunch to extend their 137-run lead.

Shakib trapped Ihsanullah Janat for four in the third ball of the innings and then dismissed first innings centurion Rahmat Shah for a golden duck in the next ball to bring Bangladesh somewhat back into the contest.

Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan took the third wicket of the morning when he removed Hashmatullah Shahidi for 12, but debutant Ibrahim Zadran (24 not out) and former skipper Asghar Afghan (16 not out) hung on until the break.

Rashid, who scored 51 runs with the bat making his debut as youngest-ever Test captain, earlier took the final wicket of Nayeem to wrap up Bangladesh's innings after Mohammad Nabi gave a breakthrough in the first over of the day.

Nabi bowled Taijul islam without allowing him to add any run to his overnight 14 before finishing with 3-56 runs.

