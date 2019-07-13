UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rasovszky Roars To 5km World Open Water Swim Title

Zeeshan Mehtab 22 seconds ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 11:54 AM

Rasovszky roars to 5km world open water swim title

Hungary's Kristof Rasovszky stormed to the men's five-kilometre open water title in a brutal race Saturday, winning the first gold medal of the world swimming championships in South Korea

Gwangju, South Korea, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :Hungary's Kristof Rasovszky stormed to the men's five-kilometre open water title in a brutal race Saturday, winning the first gold medal of the world swimming championships in South Korea.

The 22-year-old clocked 53 minutes, 22.10 seconds in choppy conditions with Frenchman Logan Fontaine edging out Canada's Eric Hedlin to take silver just over 11 seconds behind at Yeosu EXPO Ocean Park, around 100 kilometres south of the competition host city Gwangju.

Rasovszky, who completed the 5km and 25km double at last year's European championships, went out aggressively and never allowed himself to get sucked by the pack in a race that began two hours early because of the threat of bad weather.

The Hungarian did briefly trade the lead with Fontaine on the fifth lap of nine but the Frenchman was unable to sustain the pressure and faded over the final laps before mounting a furious late fightback for silver, improving on his European bronze.

"There were no tactics, just go," said Rasovszky. "There was a tremendous fight at the turns so it was better to stay in front and not be part of that." Fontaine suggested he might look to qualify for next year's Tokyo Olympics in the pool.

"I'm super-pleased," he said. "But it may be the right dynamic for me to try that -- why not?" Hedlin was delighted with bronze, six years after taking silver at the 2013 world championships in Barcelona.

"It was quite a zoo out there -- there was a lot of elbows and everything," said the Canadian.

"But I'm so happy, it's been six years but I'm back."The men's 10km race takes place on Tuesday and the punishing 25km on Friday.

Before that, the women's 10km event is scheduled for Sunday with the 5km to follow Wednesday and the 25km on Friday.

Related Topics

Weather World Water Canada Tokyo Yeosu Gwangju Barcelona Lead Logan South Korea Turkish Lira May Women Sunday Gold Silver Olympics Bronze Event Race

Recent Stories

Somalia hotel siege over, 12 dead

20 seconds ago

Somalia hotel siege over, 12 dead: security source ..

14 minutes ago

China to Deorbit Tiangong-2 Manned Space Lab on Ju ..

24 minutes ago

Chinese divers plunder 10-metre synchro world titl ..

24 minutes ago

UAE opens solar-powered water pumping station in S ..

24 minutes ago

US VP Pence visits overcrowded migrant camp, deplo ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.