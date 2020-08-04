Ration bags handed over to sports associations for distribution among athletes, ground staff in Hyderabad

The first phase of distribution of ration bags for players and ground staff in Hyderabad, who are affected by coronavirus lockdown, was completed, under the auspices of Karachi Sports Foundation in collaboration with Lions Clubs International and Tulip Welfare Organization

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The first phase of distribution of ration bags for players and ground staff in Hyderabad, who are affected by coronavirus lockdown, was completed, under the auspices of Karachi Sports Foundation in collaboration with Lions Clubs International and Tulip Welfare Organization.

Indus Valley Foundation CEO Abid Mahmood Sheikh, General Secretary Dr. Nadia Abid and Administrator of Zai System of education Mushkoor Ahmadzai handed over the ration bags to office bearers of various sports associations including archery, karate, taekwondo, boxing, gymnastics, judo, softball and wrestling, for further distribution of ration among needy sportspersons, said a news release on Tuesday.

Members of KSF Executive Committee Faraz Ijaz, Khaldun Raja, Pervez Ahmed Sheikh, Abdul Subhan and Shakeel Ahmed were also present on the occasion.

Indus Valley CEO Abid Mahmood Sheikh said that Karachi Sports Foundation, Lions Clubs International and Tulip Welfare Organization have played an exemplary role in the service of humanity by delivering ration bags to financially distressed athletes, ground staff and organizers in Sindh affected due to the current situation caused by COVID-19.

The Indus Valley Foundation stand by side of KSF in this service to the people and our platform will play its part in every effort made to help the players and ground staff affected by this global epidemic in Pakistan, he said.

Abid Mahmood Sheikh further said that in order to revive sports activities in the country, special arrangements should be made at government and federation level in sports complexes, gymnasiums and sports grounds for athletes and spectators.

General Secretary Indus Valley Foundation Dr. Nadia Abid said that new SOPs would have to be set up for organizing sports competitions so that sports could prove to be a means of building a truly healthy society. A community center has been set up where facilities including gym and yoga classes are arranged for men and women.

She said fifty per cent of the construction work of the sports ground has been completed. Construction work on a project to build a club exclusively for women will begin this month.