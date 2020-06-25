Ration distributed among needy sportspersons of interior Sindh

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :The Karachi Sports Forum and Syed Foundation with the cooperation of Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro distributed ration bags among the players and sportspersons of Jacobabad, Larkana and Sukkur facing financial hardships due to the lockdown imposed to contain advancement of COVID-19.

As many as 200 ration bags have been distributed under the second phase of ration distribution of KSF and Syed Foundation while in the first phase around 200 bags were distributed in Jacobabad, according to a news release issued here on Thursday.

The ration bags were handed over to the officials of various sports associations for distribution among the families of deserving athletes.

In this connection an event was organized at the residence of Minister Muhammad Mian Soomro, which was attended by representatives of associations of Softball, Karate, Taekwondo, Boxing, Hockey, Gymnastics, Wanjh Vati and others while manager of Soomro House Rashid Ahmed Kalhoro, Syed Foundation representative Faraz Aijaz, KSF's Khaldoon Raja, Abdul Subhan and Zulfiqar Ahmed were also present.

Meanwhile, Syed Waseem Hashmi, President of Syed Foundation thanked federal minister and his family for their cooperation in distribution of ration bags among needy, unemployed sportspersons of interior Sindh who were facing financial difficulties due to the lockdown.

Syed Waseem Hashmi further said that over 1500 families have so far received ration bags in four phases. In this regard, with the patronage and support of Fasihuddin Syed Family and other generous people, the scope of distribution of ration bags among the deserving has been extended beyond Karachi to interior Sindh.

He said preparations for the distribution of ration among the needy sports fraternity of Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed have also been started.

Waseem Hashmi said besides the distribution of ration, provision of assistance to the unemployed sportspersons was also the prime focus.