ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar still owns the record of fastest delivery in international cricket, even after more than 18 years of his historical delivery, but currently there were five fast-bowlers who have the ability to break his record and among them was his country mate Haris Rauf.

During ODI World Cup 2003, the Rawalpindi Express bowled a speed gunner against England, which clocked 161.3 km/hr. Post the event, many fast bowlers have dominated international cricket, however, no one has so far managed to break Shoaib Akhtar's record.

In the current era, there were many pace bowlers who are widely known for their deadly pace attack, and hence, they might bowl the fastest-ever delivery in international cricket in the future.

According to cricketaddictor.com, here we talk about five current fast bowlers who can break Akhtar's record of the fastest ball.

Haris Rauf was in this list as the Pakistan pacer recently bowled the joint-fastest ball in ICC T20 World Cup 2021 tournament. The right-arm pacer bowled a 153 kph speed gunner against Afghanistan. Pakistan has always been a land of fast bowlers, and Haris Rauf was one of them. In the future, he might surpass Akhtar's record of fastest delivery.

New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson was another fast bowler who can break Akhtar's record. Playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021, Ferguson bowled the fastest delivery of the tournament, with one of his deliveries reaching the 153.

63 kph mark. The pacer was a regular member of the national side in the limited-overs format. With his pace attack, Ferguson might also bowl the fastest delivery in international cricket in the future.

Mark Wood was another England pacer who can break the record for fastest delivery in international cricket. The right-arm pacer bowled a 155 kph delivery in a T20 game against India in March this year. This is the fastest delivery by an England pacer in international cricket. Wood has often managed to touch the 150 kph mark in matches and is a worthy contender to be part of this list.

South African pacer Anrich Nortje was another pacer who has the ability to break Akhtar's record of fastest delivery. The pacer was known for his deadly pace attack, which also helps him to keep a low economy rate during his bowling. He has bowled the fastest delivery in IPL 2020 season, touching a speed of 156.22 kph. He also bowled the joint-fastest ball of 153 kph in ICC T20 World Cup 2021 recently.

England pacer Jofra Archer also has the ability to break Akhtar's record. He has been out of the field since March this year due to an elbow injury. The right-arm pacer has often bowled balls crossing 150 kph. His fastest ever delivery was 153.62 kph.