Rauf Haris’s Pose Of Seeking Forgiveness From Shahid Afridi Goes Viral

Mon 16th November 2020 | 12:07 PM

Rauf Haris’s pose of seeking forgiveness from Shahid Afridi goes viral

Lahore Qalandar’s player Haris Rauf bowled Shahid Khan Afridi known as “Boom…Boom”  on the first ball and put his hands together to seek forgiveness from him.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 16th, 2020) Lahore Qalandar player Haris Rauf’s picture seeking forgiveness from Shahid Khan Afridi after getting him bowled on the first ball went viral on social media on Monday.

Haris Rauf just smiled and put his hands together, making a sign of “forgiveness” from Shahid Khan Afridi.

Afridi was playing for Multan Sultans.

Some are appreciating him for his style and other are making fun of him, because Shahid Khan Afridi is senior from Haris Rauf.

Shahid Khan Afridi—who is known as Boom Boom—just surprised to see his fate and returned to the pavilion with disappointment visible on his face.

