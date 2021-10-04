Raul Fernandez sweeps to third successive Moto2 win

Austin, Oct 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Spain's Raul Fernandez, riding a Kalex, won his third successive Moto2 race with victory at the Grand Prix of the Americas, cutting the championship gap to leader Remy Gardner, who fell, to nine points.

Fernandez finished ahead of Italian duo Fabio di Giannantonio and Marco Bezzecchi, both also riding Kalex bikes.

The next race is at Misano, Italy, on October 24 with the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.